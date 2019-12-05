in Entretenimiento, Noticias SIN

Bajo lluvia Romeo Santos lleva “La Gira del pueblo” a Moca

SANTO DOMINGO, República Dominicana.- Romeo Santos lleva este miércoles “La Gira del pueblo” a Moca, luego sigue en San Pedro de Macorís, el viernes estará en la Provincia La Altagracia, Higüey y en La Romana.

Por: Noticias SIN

