martes 15 julio 2025

¡No se debe tocar ni un centímetro del Jardín Botánico!

En el programa El Show del Mediodía, transmitido por Color Visión Canal 9, se presentó un enérgico segmento titulado “¡No se debe tocar ni un centímetro del Jardín Botánico!”, en el que se denunció públicamente la posible intervención o modificación del Jardín Botánico Nacional Dr. Rafael M. Moscoso en Santo Domingo.

