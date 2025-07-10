Quantcast
31.8 C
Santo Domingo
jueves 10 julio 2025

DEKOLOR niega intento de soborno a Morrison

Actualidad
Última actualización:

La empresa Dekolor S.R.L. ha negado categóricamente las acusaciones de intento de soborno al director del Instituto Nacional de Tránsito y Transporte Terrestre (INTRANT), Milton Morrison, calificándolas como infundadas y sin sustento legal.

ADEMÁS

más contenido interesante

color-vision-dominicana-canal-9

El canal del Talento Dominicano, donde encontraras buena programación en vivo, noticias, deportes, estilo de vida, concursos, nuestros programas grabados y mucho más.

[email protected]

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

POLÍTICAS DE COOKIES

POLÍTICAS DE PRIVACIDAD

Contenidos

HISTÓRICO DE PROGRAMAS

AeroMundoClases de Cocina con JacquelineDominicana's Got TalentLa guerra de los SexosLideresTras el Escenario