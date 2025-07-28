Quantcast
Suplidores INABIE denuncian ante PEPCA

Suplidores del Instituto Nacional de Bienestar Estudiantil (INABIE) han presentado denuncias formales ante la Procuraduría Especializada de Persecución de la Corrupción Administrativa (PEPCA), alegando una red de corrupción en los procesos de licitación del almuerzo escolar en el país.

