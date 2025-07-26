Quantcast
23.5 C
Santo Domingo
sábado 26 julio 2025

Protocolo de seguridad activado en el AILA tras amenaza de bomba en avión

Noticias SIN
Última actualización:

El Aeropuerto Internacional de Las Américas (AILA) en Santo Domingo activó un protocolo de seguridad de emergencia el viernes 25 de julio tras recibir una amenaza de bomba en un vuelo procedente de Madrid, España.

ADEMÁS

más contenido interesante

color-vision-dominicana-canal-9

El canal del Talento Dominicano, donde encontraras buena programación en vivo, noticias, deportes, estilo de vida, concursos, nuestros programas grabados y mucho más.

[email protected]

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

POLÍTICAS DE COOKIES

POLÍTICAS DE PRIVACIDAD

Contenidos

HISTÓRICO DE PROGRAMAS

AeroMundoClases de Cocina con JacquelineDominicana's Got TalentLa guerra de los SexosLideresTras el Escenario