Quantcast
26.1 C
Santo Domingo
miércoles 16 julio 2025

Magín J. Díaz, nuevo ministro de Hacienda

Portada
Última actualización:

El presidente Luis Abinader designó, mediante el Decreto núm. 386-25, al economista y académico Magín J. Díaz como nuevo ministro de Hacienda, en sustitución de José Manuel (Jochy) Vicente, quien presentó renuncia a la posición. 

ADEMÁS

más contenido interesante

color-vision-dominicana-canal-9

El canal del Talento Dominicano, donde encontraras buena programación en vivo, noticias, deportes, estilo de vida, concursos, nuestros programas grabados y mucho más.

[email protected]

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

POLÍTICAS DE COOKIES

POLÍTICAS DE PRIVACIDAD

Contenidos

HISTÓRICO DE PROGRAMAS

AeroMundoClases de Cocina con JacquelineDominicana's Got TalentLa guerra de los SexosLideresTras el Escenario