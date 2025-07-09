Quantcast
25.6 C
Santo Domingo
miércoles 09 julio 2025

¡Escándalo! Operación Lobo desmantela Red de Sobornos

Portada
Última actualización:
La llamada Operación Lobo ha sacudido a varias instituciones estatales tras el desmantelamiento de una red de sobornos que operaba para asegurar contratos de seguridad privada.

