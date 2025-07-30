Quantcast
25.8 C
Santo Domingo
miércoles 30 julio 2025

Disfruta de la esencia del corazón de Puerto Plata | Dominicana Quiero Verte

Portada
Última actualización:
disfruta de la esencia del corazón de puerto plata
disfruta de la esencia del corazón de puerto plata

Los presentadores y carismáticos Ivana Gavrilović y Albert Mena nos llenan de emoción el corazón al presentarnos ese lado hermoso de nuestro país, sus bellezas y cultura dominicana que dominan nuestros rincones.

En esta oportunidad disfrutamos de la esencia, rincones y lado humano de quienes habitan en Puerto Plata. Quédate y disfruta de este mágico trabajo visual

ADEMÁS

más contenido interesante

color-vision-dominicana-canal-9

El canal del Talento Dominicano, donde encontraras buena programación en vivo, noticias, deportes, estilo de vida, concursos, nuestros programas grabados y mucho más.

[email protected]

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

POLÍTICAS DE COOKIES

POLÍTICAS DE PRIVACIDAD

Contenidos

HISTÓRICO DE PROGRAMAS

AeroMundoClases de Cocina con JacquelineDominicana's Got TalentLa guerra de los SexosLideresTras el Escenario