Crean estrategia contra déficit de aulas

El Gobierno dominicano ha lanzado una estrategia urgente para enfrentar el déficit de aulas escolares, bajo el nombre de Plan “Aulas 24/7”, con el objetivo de tener listas más de 1,100 aulas antes del inicio del año escolar 2025-2026.

