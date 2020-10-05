Carlos Batista habla de la salud de Donald Trump | Con los Famosos

Con los Famosos. Transmitido por Color vision en vivo
En Con los Famosos, Carlos Batista habla sobre la situación de salud de presidente Donald Trump, y comenta diferencias que hay de los hospitales dominicanos a los americanos.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!