Quantcast
27.8 C
Santo Domingo
lunes 14 julio 2025

¡Alerta! Operación Atlántico desarticula red de explotación sexual de hombres y mujeres

Portada
Última actualización:

La Operación Atlántico, lanzada por el Ministerio Público, ha desmantelado una red criminal dedicada al proxenetismo, la trata de personas y el tráfico ilícito de migrantes en el municipio turístico de Sosúa, Puerto Plata.

ADEMÁS

más contenido interesante

color-vision-dominicana-canal-9

El canal del Talento Dominicano, donde encontraras buena programación en vivo, noticias, deportes, estilo de vida, concursos, nuestros programas grabados y mucho más.

[email protected]

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

POLÍTICAS DE COOKIES

POLÍTICAS DE PRIVACIDAD

Contenidos

HISTÓRICO DE PROGRAMAS

AeroMundoClases de Cocina con JacquelineDominicana's Got TalentLa guerra de los SexosLideresTras el Escenario