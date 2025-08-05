Quantcast
Abinader: «Ninguna Ley es perfecta, pero esta representa un avance»

El presidente dominicano Luis Abinader defendió la promulgación del nuevo Código Penal (Ley 74-25), afirmando que, aunque “ninguna ley es perfecta”, esta representa un avance significativo frente al texto anterior, vigente desde 1884.

