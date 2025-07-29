Quantcast
24.4 C
Santo Domingo
martes 29 julio 2025

Abinader confía en lograr acuerdos sobre el Código de Trabajo en un mes

El presidente Luis Abinader expresó su confianza en que se alcanzarán acuerdos sobre la reforma del Código de Trabajo en aproximadamente un mes, tras un proceso de diálogo tripartito que ya logró más del 90 % de consenso entre los sectores involucrados.

