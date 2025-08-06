Quantcast
25.7 C
Santo Domingo
miércoles 06 agosto 2025

¿Se hará el nuevo Estadio de béisbol?

Destacado
Última actualización:

El presidente Luis Abinader ha expresado su respaldo al proyecto, pero ha dejado en manos de una comisión consultiva la decisión final.

Esta comisión está integrada por expertos del deporte, juristas y representantes del sector público y privado.

ADEMÁS

más contenido interesante

color-vision-dominicana-canal-9

El canal del Talento Dominicano, donde encontraras buena programación en vivo, noticias, deportes, estilo de vida, concursos, nuestros programas grabados y mucho más.

[email protected]

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

POLÍTICAS DE COOKIES

POLÍTICAS DE PRIVACIDAD

Contenidos

HISTÓRICO DE PROGRAMAS

AeroMundoClases de Cocina con JacquelineDominicana's Got TalentLa guerra de los SexosLideresTras el Escenario