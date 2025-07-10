Quantcast
Rechazan posible alteración de espacios del Jardín Botánico Nacional

En República Dominicana, ha surgido una fuerte oposición ante la posible reducción de áreas del Jardín Botánico Nacional “Dr. Rafael M. Moscoso” como parte de un proyecto para ampliar la avenida República de Colombia.

