Destacan aprobación del código penal y 60 leyes

La aprobación del nuevo Código Penal y de 60 leyes durante el período legislativo agosto 2024–agosto 2025 ha sido destacada como uno de los mayores logros del Congreso Nacional de la República Dominicana.

