Aumentarán los impuestos para solicitud de Visas Norteamericanas

Última actualización:

A partir del último trimestre de 2025, el costo para solicitar ciertas visas norteamericanas aumentará significativamente debido a la implementación de una nueva “tasa de integridad” incluida en la ley HR1, también conocida como la “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”.

