Abinader asegura que la mayor objeción al Codigo Penal es su familia

El presidente Luis Abinader reconoció públicamente que la mayor objeción al nuevo Código Penal proviene de su propia familia, destacando la independencia de pensamiento que ha fomentado en su hogar.

