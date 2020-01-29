in Nacionales, Noticias SIN

A la cárcel hombre que profanó tumba y quemó ataúd en San Juan

SAN JUAN.- Un hombre fue enviado a prisión preventiva por profanar una tumba en el cementerio de Bohechío y prender fuego al ataúd que contenía el cadáver.

Por: Noticias SIN

