Supermercados hacen su agosto | Fernando Villalona de Cumpleaños | Madonna Libre de Covid-19 | Con Los Famosos

En Con Los Famosos, Carlos Batista comenta sobre las ganancias que están teniendo los supermercados ya que las personas lo visitan más que las farmacias, felicito a el Merenguero Fernando Villalona El Mayimbe y habla de la situación de la cantante americana Madonna luego del covid-19
Ya esta disponible mi nuevo álbum de música cristiana "Mi Luz" donde estan incluidas canciones como; Sin Dios no hay nada y oremos por la paz. En todas las plataformas digitales, este álbum incluye temas que tienen mucho que ver con la situación actual que estamos atravesando y que con la fortaleza de Dios saldremos de victorioso. #AlbumMiLuz arriba 👆 a mi perfil está el link @laorejamedia
Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! 🙏🏼 And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19