in Con Los Famosos, Destacado, Programas

Supermercados hacen su agosto | Fernando Villalona de Cumpleaños | Madonna Libre de Covid-19 | Con Los Famosos

Con Los Famosos. Transmitido por Color vision en vivo

En Con Los Famosos, Carlos Batista comenta sobre las ganancias que están teniendo los supermercados ya que las personas lo visitan más que las farmacias, felicito a el Merenguero Fernando Villalona El Mayimbe y habla de la situación de la cantante americana Madonna luego del covid-19

programa

Este Sábado en Nuria 9:00PM Los negocios millonarios y la moda por covid-19 eso y mas

Castaños Guzmán: “JCE trabaja a vapor para realizar sí o sí elecciones del 5 de julio”