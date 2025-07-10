Quantcast
jueves 10 julio 2025

DGCP remite expediente del INABIE a la PGR por corrupción

La Dirección General de Contrataciones Públicas (DGCP) y la Unidad Antifraude de la Contraloría General han remitido un expediente al Ministerio Público que documenta graves irregularidades en licitaciones del Instituto Nacional de Bienestar Estudiantil (INABIE) durante el año 2024.

