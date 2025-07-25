Quantcast
Comerciantes de Moca se quejan por grandes tandas de apagones

En Moca, República Dominicana, los comerciantes están alzando la voz ante apagones que superan las 12 horas diarias, afectando gravemente sus negocios y la vida cotidiana.

