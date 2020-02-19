in Con Los Famosos, Destacado, Programas

Carlos Batista presenta video de agentes de transito chatiando | Con Los Famosos

Carlos Batista presenta donde se ven Agentes de la DIGESETT chatiando al mismo tiempo que mueven el tráfico

Carlos Batista en Con Los Famosos. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

Conoces nuestro Canal de Youtube? ¡SUSCRIBETE!

JCE

De paracaídas desde las afueras de JCE | El Show del Mediodía