Quantcast
29.8 C
Santo Domingo
viernes 18 julio 2025

Arresto domiciliario para implicados en Operación Lobo e impedimento de salida para tres

Noticias SIN
Última actualización:

Un tribunal dominicano dictó arresto domiciliario como medida de coerción para los diez imputados en la Operación Lobo, una investigación por presuntos sobornos en contratos de seguridad en instituciones públicas.

ADEMÁS

más contenido interesante

color-vision-dominicana-canal-9

El canal del Talento Dominicano, donde encontraras buena programación en vivo, noticias, deportes, estilo de vida, concursos, nuestros programas grabados y mucho más.

[email protected]

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

POLÍTICAS DE COOKIES

POLÍTICAS DE PRIVACIDAD

Contenidos

HISTÓRICO DE PROGRAMAS

AeroMundoClases de Cocina con JacquelineDominicana's Got TalentLa guerra de los SexosLideresTras el Escenario