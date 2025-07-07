Quantcast
28.7 C
Santo Domingo
lunes 07 julio 2025

Una persona murió tras caer del Centro Comercial Ágora Mall

Noticias SIN
Última actualización:

Un trágico incidente ocurrió la mañana del lunes 7 de julio de 2025 en el centro comercial Ágora Mall, en Santo Domingo, República Dominicana, cuando un joven de 21 años falleció tras caer desde la torre de parqueos del establecimiento.

