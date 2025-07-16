Quantcast
miércoles 16 julio 2025

¡Última Hora! Abinader pasará todo el día en Santiago entre inauguraciones y eventos

El presidente Luis Abinader agotará este miércoles una agenda de actividades en distintos sectores de la provincia de Santiago, que abarcan la inauguración de obras deportivas, supervisión de infraestructura de obras, jornadas de inclusión social y encuentros con sectores industriales. 

