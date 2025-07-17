Quantcast
Solicitan medida de coerción para propietaria de clínica Cemekar PlassCemekar Plass

La doctora Diana Carolina Romero Ávila, propietaria de la clínica Cemekar Plass, enfrenta una solicitud de medida de coerción tras múltiples querellas por mala práctica médica en procedimientos estéticos.

