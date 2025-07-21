Quantcast
28.4 C
Santo Domingo
lunes 21 julio 2025

Servio Tulio Castaño con «Polémicas» declaraciones en Hoy Mismo

Programas
Última actualización:

Las declaraciones de Servio Tulio Castaño en el programa Hoy Mismo han encendido el debate político y jurídico en República Dominicana. Como vicepresidente ejecutivo de FINJUS, abordó temas sensibles relacionados con la reforma constitucional, la gobernabilidad, y la independencia del Ministerio Público.

ADEMÁS

más contenido interesante

color-vision-dominicana-canal-9

El canal del Talento Dominicano, donde encontraras buena programación en vivo, noticias, deportes, estilo de vida, concursos, nuestros programas grabados y mucho más.

[email protected]

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

POLÍTICAS DE COOKIES

POLÍTICAS DE PRIVACIDAD

Contenidos

HISTÓRICO DE PROGRAMAS

AeroMundoClases de Cocina con JacquelineDominicana's Got TalentLa guerra de los SexosLideresTras el Escenario