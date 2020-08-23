Reportes de Zonas Afectadas y Vulnerables Tormenta Tropical Laura – Provincias Bajo Alerta

in PortadaReportes de Zonas Afectadas y Vulnerables Tormenta Tropical Laura – Provincias Bajo Alerta 23 agosto, 2020, 8:23 am Tormenta Laura #ConelOjoenLaura View this post on Instagram COE incrementa niveles de alerta roja y amarilla para las siguientes provincias. #ConElOjoEnLauraA post shared by Noticias SIN (@sin24horas) on Aug 23, 2020 at 5:09am PDT View this post on Instagram Inundaciones en el barrio Moscú de San Cristóbal por paso de tormenta tropical Laura. #ConElOjoEnLauraA post shared by Noticias SIN (@sin24horas) on Aug 23, 2020 at 5:17am PDT View this post on Instagram #ConElOjoEnLaura #NoticiasSINA post shared by Noticias SIN (@sin24horas) on Aug 23, 2020 at 5:06am PDT View this post on Instagram Tormenta Laura matiene en vilo al país . Rosalía Ceballos aseguró a SIN que anoche no durmió tratando de salvar algunos de sus ajuares . Reporta cómo está la situación en tu zona este momento ?A post shared by Color Vision (Canal 9) (@colorvisionc9) on Aug 23, 2020 at 4:49am PDT También te puede interesar:El país completo bajo alerta ante paso de la tormenta tropical Laura View this post on Instagram Así amanece en el barrio Moscú de San Cristóbal, donde las lluvias asociadas a la tormenta Laura causaron estragos esta madrugada. Todos los derallee en #NoticiasSIN #ConElOjoEnLaura.A post shared by Noticias SIN (@sin24horas) on Aug 23, 2020 at 4:23am PDT ¿Conoces nuestro Canal de Youtube? ¡Suscríbete! Ver másArtículo anterior PiscisPróximo artículo Laura cerca del Este de la República Dominicana