«Remeneo de Luis»

En el episodio titulado “Remeneo de Luis” del programa Panorama Semanal, transmitido por Color Visión Canal 9, los analistas Domingo Páez, Dr. Héctor Guerrero Heredia y Dr. Ricardo Nieves ofrecieron un intenso debate sobre el liderazgo político del presidente Luis Abinader y su impacto en el escenario nacional.

