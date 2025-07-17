Quantcast
Polémica entrevista con Luis Reyes Santos

El economista Luis Reyes Santos ofreció una entrevista que ha dado mucho de qué hablar. En ella abordó temas como el Fondo Monetario Internacional, el movimiento económico actual y la reforma fiscal, con una mirada crítica hacia las políticas del gobierno y su impacto en los servicios públicos.

