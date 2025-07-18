Quantcast
29.8 C
Santo Domingo
viernes 18 julio 2025

Manuel Cabral: “Estamos perdiendo dinero por la ineficiencia de las distribuidoras eléctricas”

Manuel Cabral, vicepresidente de la Asociación Dominicana de la Industria Eléctrica (ADIE), advirtió que la República Dominicana pierde entre 1,600 y 1,800 millones de dólares al año debido a la ineficiencia en la distribución eléctrica.

