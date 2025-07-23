Quantcast
Santo Domingo
23 julio 2025

Hallan cuerpo sin vida de soldado fronterizo en Jimaní

Tragedia en la frontera dominico-haitiana: El raso del Ejército de República Dominicana, Daniel Contreras González, fue encontrado sin vida en la zona norte del lago Azuei, en Jimaní, tras haber sido reportado como desaparecido durante labores de patrullaje.

