Dominicana quiero verte | PUERTO PLATA | Episodio 1

El programa «Dominicana, quiero verte» es un nuevo espacio televisivo del canal Color Visión (Canal 9) en República Dominicana, conducido por Albert Mena e Ivana Gavrilovic.

El programa busca mostrar la belleza, cultura y calidez de diferentes provincias dominicanas, con un recorrido por seis de ellas: Barahona, Pedernales, Punta Cana, Santiago, Puerto Plata, y María Trinidad Sánchez.

