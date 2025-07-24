Quantcast
Disfruta una muestra del espectáculo teatral latino “Forever Tango»

Forever Tango se presenta este viernes 25 de julio en la Sala Carlos Piantini del Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito, en Santo Domingo. Es una única función a las 8:30 p. m., y promete ser una noche cargada de pasión, elegancia y emoción.

