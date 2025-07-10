Quantcast
27.8 C
Santo Domingo
jueves 10 julio 2025

Aplazan medida de coerción contra hombre vinculado al Cartel de Sinaloa

Noticias SIN
Última actualización:

🚨 En República Dominicana, fue aplazada por segunda vez la audiencia de medida de coerción contra Jason (o Yeyson) Rojas Mosquea, señalado por el Ministerio Público como parte de una red criminal vinculada al Cartel de Sinaloa.

