Quantcast
28.9 C
Santo Domingo
miércoles 16 julio 2025

Analizan el Proyecto de Ley que busca regular los Juegos de Azar en RD

Destacado
Última actualización:

El Gobierno de República Dominicana ha presentado un ambicioso proyecto de ley para regular los juegos de azar, con el objetivo de combatir el lavado de activos, mejorar la recaudación fiscal y proteger a los grupos vulnerables.

ADEMÁS

más contenido interesante

color-vision-dominicana-canal-9

El canal del Talento Dominicano, donde encontraras buena programación en vivo, noticias, deportes, estilo de vida, concursos, nuestros programas grabados y mucho más.

[email protected]

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

POLÍTICAS DE COOKIES

POLÍTICAS DE PRIVACIDAD

Contenidos

HISTÓRICO DE PROGRAMAS

AeroMundoClases de Cocina con JacquelineDominicana's Got TalentLa guerra de los SexosLideresTras el Escenario