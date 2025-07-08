Quantcast
“A Tiro Limpio”, la nueva película de acción dominicana

“A Tiro Limpio” es la nueva y ambiciosa película de acción dominicana dirigida por Jean Gabriel Guerra, hijo del icónico cantautor Juan Luis Guerra. Esta producción marca un hito en el cine de acción del país por su escala, elenco y calidad técnica.

