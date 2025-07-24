Quantcast
jueves 24 julio 2025

Un muerto y varios heridos tras ataque de una persona con problemas mentales

Una tragedia sacudió el Residencial Naco Dorado IV, en Santo Domingo, cuando un joven con presuntos problemas de salud mental protagonizó un violento ataque que dejó una persona muerta y cinco heridas.

