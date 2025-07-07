Quantcast
28.7 C
Santo Domingo
lunes 07 julio 2025

¡Última Hora! Boca Chica será transformada

¡Última Hora! Boca Chica será completamente transformada con una inversión histórica de más de RD$600 millones, según anunció el ministro de Turismo, David Collado.

