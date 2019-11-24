in Destacado, Me Gusta De Noche, Programas

¡Sin censura! Aquiles Correa y Víctor Gómez hablan Desde La Terraza – Me Gusta de Noche

Violencia contra la mujer, homosexualidad y pena de muerte en República Dominicana, fueron los temas en los que polemizaron Aquiles Correa y Víctor Gómez Casanova

Me Gusta de Noche con Jhoel Lopez. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

