Quantcast
24.5 C
Santo Domingo
domingo 29 junio 2025

La profezorra en la escuela, con apoyo del alcalde: ¿Quién protege a los estudiantes? | Nuria Piera

Portada
Última actualización:

La profezorra, influencer de contenido sexual explícito, fue llevada por el alcalde de Santo Domingo Este, Francisco Peña, a una escuela pública para ofrecer una charla a los niños y adolescentes

ADEMÁS

más contenido interesante

color-vision-dominicana-canal-9

El canal del Talento Dominicano, donde encontraras buena programación en vivo, noticias, deportes, estilo de vida, concursos, nuestros programas grabados y mucho más.

[email protected]

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

POLÍTICAS DE COOKIES

POLÍTICAS DE PRIVACIDAD

Contenidos

HISTÓRICO DE PROGRAMAS

AeroMundoClases de Cocina con JacquelineDominicana's Got TalentLa guerra de los SexosLideresTras el Escenario