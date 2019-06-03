Danilo Medina designa nuevo director en ONESVIE

Santo Domingo.- El Presidente Danilo Medina designó a Omar de Jesús Guevara director general de la Oficina Nacional de Evaluación Sísmica y Vulnerabilidad de Infraestructuras y Edificaciones (ONESVIE) en sustitución de Franklin de Jesús Labour.
