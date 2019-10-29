Residentes en Azua se quejan por el alto precio del plátano

REDACCIÓN.- Residentes en Azua aseguran que han tenido que reducir de manera considerable su consumo del plátano debido al alza del precio de este producto.
Por: Noticias SIN
