inDestacado, El Show del Medio Día, Programas

Marina, Falacia y Tiki Tiki tres Verguenzas para la sociedad.

En El Show del Mediodía muestran vídeos donde se entrega el delincuente «La Falacia» a la policía, junto el personal de derechos humanos y familiares.

Julio Clemente en el Show del Mediodía. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

Educación

Ventura Sin Censura: ¿Que clase de Educación estamos dando?

Ex presidente Leonel Fernández responde a las acusaciones del comunicador Jaime Bayly