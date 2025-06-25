Quantcast
Alexandra Cedeño nos explica puntos claves del “Plan de Movilidad” en el Gran Santo Domingo | Esta Noche Mariasela

El plan de movilidad ya se encuentra en marcha en el Gran Santo Domingo, este busca una estrategia para enfrentar el caos vial, mejorar la movilidad y reordenar el transporte público.

La directora de Movilidad Sostenible del INTRANT, Alexandra Cedeño, nos comenta sobre cómo se ejecutarán las acciones anunciadas.

