The Weeknd conquista en los Billboard Music Awards 2021

the Weeknd en los Billboard
The Weeknd arrasa en los Premios Billboard / Agencias
Fuente: Noticias SIN/Internacional

ESTADOS UNIDOS.— Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021 se entregaron el domingo. The Weeknd lideró con nominaciones en 16 categorías, incluido mejor artista, mejor artista masculino y mejor artista Hot 100.

The Weeknd se llevó a casa múltiples premios en los Billboard Music Awards 2021, incluidos Mejor Artista, Mejor Artista Masculino y Mejor Artista Hot 100.

A continuación una lista de finalistas y ganadores en algunas de las principales categorías. Mira aquí la lista completa de canciones y álbumes nominados. Según CNN.

Mejor Artista

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke GANADOR

Rod Wave

Mejor Artista Masculino

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista Femenina

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift GANADORA

Mejor Duo o Grupo

AC/DC

AJR

BTS GANADOR

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Mejor Artista Billboard 200

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift GANADORA

Mejor Artista Hot 100

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista en Streaming

DaBaby

Drake GANADOR

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Artista con Mejores Ventas

Justin Bieber

BTS GANADOR

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista en la Radio

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales (Voto del público)

BLACKPINK

BTS GANADOR

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Mejor Artista R&B

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd GANADOR

