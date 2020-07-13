Muere la actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, a los 57 años

LOS ÁNGELES.- La actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta y conocida por sus papeles en películas como “Twins” o “Jerry Maguire”, falleció el domingo por complicaciones derivadas de un cáncer de pecho, informó hoy la edición digital de la revista People.
“En la mañana del 12 de julio de 2020, Kelly Preston, amada esposa y madre, falleció tras una batalla de dos años frente al cáncer de pecho”, indicó un representante de la familia a la publicación.
“Tras decidir llevar a cabo su lucha de forma privada, se sometió a tratamiento médico durante un tiempo, ayudada por sus familiares y amigos más cercanos”, continuó el representante. “Era un alma brillante, preciosa y amorosa que se preocupaba profundamente por los demás y que aportaba vida a todo lo que tocaba”, agregó.
Preston y Travolta tienen dos hijos: Ella, de 20 años, y Benjamin, de 9. En enero de 2009 sufrieron la pérdida de su hijo Jett, a los 16 años.
La carrera de Preston comenzó en 1985 con un papel en la cinta “Mischief” y fue adquiriendo fama con sus intervenciones en “Twins” (1988), “Jerry Maguire” (1996) y “For Love of the Game” (1999). Más adelante, apareció en “Battlefield Earth” (2000), “Death Sentence” (2007) y “Old Dogs” (2009).
También apareció en el videoclip para la canción “She Will Be Loved”, de Maroon 5.
Su última intervención en la gran pantalla fue en “Gotti” (2018), junto a Travolta, donde encarnó a la mujer del mafioso John Gotti.
Remembering the life and legacy of Kelly Preston, who passed away from breast cancer at 57. John Travolta confirmed her death, saying she “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." @ChrisConnelly reports. https://t.co/xENHP5Qbvm pic.twitter.com/snWnfZDjuY— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 13, 2020
Preston y Travolta se casaron en septiembre de 1991, cuando la actriz estaba embarazada de Jett, su primer hijo.
El propio Travolta confirmó la muerte de su esposa a través de Instagram.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
“Con gran pesar os informo de que mi preciosa mujer Kelly ha perdido su lucha de dos años frente al cáncer de pecho. Luchó con coraje y el amor y apoyo de muchos (…) El amor de Kelly y su vida siempre serán recordados”, apuntó el intérprete.
