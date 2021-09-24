Listado de ganadores de Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2021

Patricia Chirinos /Noticias SIN
MIAMI.- Los ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2021, celebrados este jueves en el Watsco Center de la Universidad de Miami, fueron los siguientes:
CATEGORÍA DE ARTISTAS:
– Artista del Año: Bad Bunny.
– Artista del Año, Debut: Myke Towers.
– Artista Crossover del Año: Black Eyed Peas.
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES
– “Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por “Dákiti”.
– “Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, por “Dákiti”.
– “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino: Bad Bunny.
– “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina: Karol G.
– “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.
– “Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas.
– “Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas
– Canción del Año, Latin Airplay: Maluma y The Weeknd, por “Hawái”.
– Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin
– Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin
– Canción del Año, Ventas: Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin, por “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”.
– Canción del Año, Streaming: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por “Dákiti”.
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES
– “Top Latin Album” del Año: Bad Bunny, por “YHLQMDLG”.
– “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino: Bad Bunny.
– “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina: Karol G.
– “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo: Eslabón Armado.
– “Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas
– “Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas
Bad Bunny y Gabriela en la alfombra roja de los #Billboards2021. pic.twitter.com/7Cu4NuUYZN— Bad Bunny Info (@badbunnyinfope) September 24, 2021
CATEGORÍA POP LATINO
– Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista: Shakira.
– Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Maná.
– Canción “Latin Pop” del Año: Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna y J.Rey Soul, por “Mamacita”.
– “Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
– “Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.
– Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año: Kali Uchis, por Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)”.
– “Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
– “Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año: Universal Music Latino.
CATEGORÍA TROPICAL
– Artista Tropical del Año, Solista: Romeo Santos.
– Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Aventura.
– Canción Tropical del Año: Prince Royce, por “Carita de Inocente”.
– “Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
– “Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.
– Álbum Tropical del Año: Prince Royce, por “Alter Ego”.
– “Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
– “Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO
– Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista: Christian Nodal.
– Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.
– Canción Regional Mexicana del Año: Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, por “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”.
– “Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
– “Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año: Fonovisa.
– Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año: Eslabón Armado, por “Tu Veneno Mortal”.
– “Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
– “Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año: DEL.
Con 10 premios, Bad Bunny fue el artista más premiado de la noche en los #Billboards2021. pic.twitter.com/Sest56wIa6— DIOS | BUNNY 🌸 (@DiosBunnymx) September 24, 2021
CATEGORIA LATIN RHYTHM
– Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista: Bad Bunny.
– Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Los Legendarios.
– Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año: Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
– “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año: Universal Music Latino.
– Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año: Bad Bunny, por “YHLQMDLG”.
– “Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas.
– “Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas.
CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA
– Compositor del Año: Bad Bunny.
– Editora del Año: RSM Publishing, ASCAP.
– Corporación Editora del Año: Sony Music Publishing.
– Productor del Año: Tainy.
PREMIOS ESPECIALES
– Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama: Daddy Yankee.
– Premio Billboard Icono: Maná.
– Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística: Paquita la del Barrio.