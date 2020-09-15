in Deportes

Dominic Thiem gana el el US Open, el primer torneo grande de su carrera

Dominic Thiem
La gloria quedó para Dominic Thiem. El austríaco es el campeón del US Open tras derrotar por 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 y 7-6 (6) al alemán Alexander Zverev.

Así, tras un paRtido inolvidable, con vaivenes y en el que el campeón fue de manor a mayor, Thiem, de 25 años, se convirtió en el primer jugador nacido en la década del ´90 en alzar esta clase de trofeos.

Además, es el primer austríaco en ganar un Grand Slam desde 1995 y el primero en revertir un inolvidable 0-2 en sets como el de esta tarde desde Gastón Gaudio en Roland Garros 2004. En el US Open, no ocurría esta remontada desde que la consiguiera Ricardo «Pancho» Gonzales en 1949.

En el caso del austríaco, se trataba de su cuarta final de un Grand Slam, tras haber perdido las de Roland Garros 2018 y 2019 ante el español Nadal, y la de este año en el Abierto de Australia frente al serbio Novak Djokovic. Mientras tanto, para el alemán, de 23 años y con las Finales ATP de 2018 jugadAS en Londres como título más importante de su carrera, se trataBA de su primera definición en un Grand Slam.

Por: Agencia EFE| Noticias SIN

